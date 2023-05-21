Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

