Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Vital Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $809.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.