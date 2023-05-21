Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $809.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

