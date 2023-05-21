Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.8 %
VPG stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group
In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at $15,815,275.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,737,550. Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
