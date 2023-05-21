Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.8 %

VPG stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,292 shares in the company, valued at $15,815,275.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,737,550. Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

