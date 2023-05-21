Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Flowers Foods worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

