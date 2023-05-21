Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Berry Global Group worth $119,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $58.11 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

