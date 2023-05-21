Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $118,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

