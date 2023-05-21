Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,671,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of EnLink Midstream worth $117,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

