Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Northern Trust worth $116,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,864,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 145,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

