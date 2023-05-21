Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.96% of Sonoco Products worth $115,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

