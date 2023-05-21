Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.24. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

