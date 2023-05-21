Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

