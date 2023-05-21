Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %

JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.