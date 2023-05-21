BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.20.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.