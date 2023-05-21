TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

TIM Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 62.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TIM by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.