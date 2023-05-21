TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TIM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.