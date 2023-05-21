TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU opened at $20.28 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 259,718 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 1,967.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

