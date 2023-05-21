PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.