Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Target Price to $1.50

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 21.9 %

ARQQ stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $35,853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 1,013,644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 291,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

