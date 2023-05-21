Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

TUP stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

