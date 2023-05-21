Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.