StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.38.
Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 290.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
