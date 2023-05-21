StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 290.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

