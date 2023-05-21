Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 4.2 %

UAA stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.