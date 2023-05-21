StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of UHT stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $604.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 169.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
