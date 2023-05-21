StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UniFirst by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

