UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,819 shares of company stock valued at $78,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 873.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

