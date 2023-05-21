Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Cannara Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

