Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $229,161.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alarm.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,517,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

