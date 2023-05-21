Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $223,783.56 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $708,050.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.4 %

SIBN stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $27.24.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

