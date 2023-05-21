Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton Sells 4,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.