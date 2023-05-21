Steven E. Shebik Buys 8,583 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

CNO stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

