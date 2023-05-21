Charles Mcwherter Sells 21,749 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

CBAY stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

