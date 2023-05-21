J Thomas Hill Buys 11,926 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RF opened at $16.86 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

