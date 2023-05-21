Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Acquires $192,300.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
Shares of BOC stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,932,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,477,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Omaha (BOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.