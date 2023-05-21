Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $198.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

