StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

