USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE USDP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 68.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

