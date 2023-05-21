Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

