Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

UVE stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,556,367.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $529,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

