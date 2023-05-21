Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valaris has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Insider Activity

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

