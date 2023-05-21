Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $49.10

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

