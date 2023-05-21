James M. Frates Sells 32,500 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.84. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,169.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

