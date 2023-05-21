Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.