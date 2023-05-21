Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $372,937.41 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,689 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $372,937.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ACLS opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
