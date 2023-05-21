Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $372,937.41 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,689 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $372,937.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,964,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

