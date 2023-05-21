Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $594,411.29 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $3,136,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

