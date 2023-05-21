Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Acquires $501,403.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,433.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OUST opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. Research analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUST. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 204,494 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ouster by 125.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,405,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 781,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

