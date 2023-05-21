HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $601,800.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,123 shares in the company, valued at $78,285,383.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $10.21 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.