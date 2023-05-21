Piper Sandler Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $61.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.