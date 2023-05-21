Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $639,098.68 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

