Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells $649,477.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
