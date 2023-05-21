Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells $649,477.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

