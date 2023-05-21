Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $636,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.