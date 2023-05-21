FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) PT Lowered to $4.68 at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 840.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 299,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

